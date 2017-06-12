BRIEF-Dean Foods Co acquires Uncle Matt's Organic
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic
June 12 Global Ship Lease Inc:
* Global Ship Lease engages Clarksons Platou Securities to explore refinancing opportunities
* Global Ship Lease - has mandated Clarksons Platou Securities to identify opportunities to refinance its 10% senior secured bonds due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google says working on a new video format, called VR180, that it believes will make virtual reality content easier to create - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2s0dwps Further company coverage: