May 2 Global Ship Lease Inc:
* Global Ship Lease reports results for the first quarter of
2017
* Q1 revenue $39.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Global Ship Lease-with high levels of scrapping & minimal
vessel ordering in year-to-date, seen significant improvement in
spot market charter rates in last few weeks
* Global Ship Lease Inc - trend of improvement in spot
market charter rates has been particularly pronounced for
mid-sized & smaller vessel classes
