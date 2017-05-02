May 2 Global Ship Lease Inc:

* Global Ship Lease reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue $39.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Global Ship Lease-with high levels of scrapping & minimal vessel ordering in year-to-date, seen significant improvement in spot market charter rates in last few weeks

* Global Ship Lease Inc - trend of improvement in spot market charter rates has been particularly pronounced for mid-sized & smaller vessel classes