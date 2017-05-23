May 23 Global Sources Ltd :
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation
agreement
* Each issued and outstanding common share of co will be
cancelled and converted into right to receive an amount equal to
us$18.00 in cash
* Company's board of directors unanimously approved
amalgamation agreement
* Entered into an agreement and plan of amalgamation with
Expo Holdings I Ltd. ("parent") and Expo Holdings II Ltd
* Expo Holdings II Ltd and co will be amalgamated and
continue as an exempted company limited by shares registered
under laws of Bermuda
