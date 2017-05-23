May 23 Global Sources Ltd :

* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement

* Each issued and outstanding common share of co will be cancelled and converted into right to receive an amount equal to us$18.00 in cash

* Company's board of directors unanimously approved amalgamation agreement

* Entered into an agreement and plan of amalgamation with Expo Holdings I Ltd. ("parent") and Expo Holdings II Ltd

* Expo Holdings II Ltd and co will be amalgamated and continue as an exempted company limited by shares registered under laws of Bermuda