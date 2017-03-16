Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Global Sources Ltd
* Global sources reports second half and year-end 2016 financial results
* Global sources ltd - provides guidance for first half of 2017, expects revenue to be between $76.0 million and $78.0 million and ifrs eps to range from $0.12 to $0.16
* Global sources ltd - for second half of 2016 revenue was $75.8 million
* Global sources ltd - reported second half of 2016 ifrs eps of $0.38 and non-ifrs eps of $0.51
* Global sources ltd - for secong half of 2017 non-ifrs eps is expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.