New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Global Top E-commerce Co Ltd :
* Says it scraped acquisition of 84.6 percent stake in tech firm
* Says it plans to buy stakes in e-commerce firm for 1.8 billion yuan via cash and share issue
* It plans to raise up to 659.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to help fund acquisitions
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9NAF5k
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.