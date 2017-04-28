April 28Global Top E-Commerce Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 120 percent, or to be 300.9 million yuan to 348.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 158.3 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is sharp development of cross-border E-commerce

