BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28Global Top E-Commerce Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 120 percent, or to be 300.9 million yuan to 348.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 158.3 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is sharp development of cross-border E-commerce
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives