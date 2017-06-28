BRIEF-Constellation Brands reports Q1 net sales $1,936 million
* Constellation Brands reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
June 28 Global Top E-commerce Co Ltd
* Says owner in deal to sell 5.0 percent stake in the company at 18 yuanper share for 1.3 billion yuan ($191.22 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sZPhJT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7986 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Constellation Brands reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Profit for year amounted to approximately HK$17.1 million, representing an increase of approximately 2.7 pct