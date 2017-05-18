BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 Global Unichip Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$469 million in total for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date June 5
* Last date before book closure June 6 with book closure period from June 7 to June 11
* Record date June 11
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer