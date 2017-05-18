May 18 Global Unichip Corp :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$469 million in total for 2016

* Says ex-dividend date June 5

* Last date before book closure June 6 with book closure period from June 7 to June 11

* Record date June 11

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aD4Xg7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)