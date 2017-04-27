BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 27 Global View Co Ltd :
* Says it plans disposal of 90 percent in Beijing technology incubator unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nAHVWR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes