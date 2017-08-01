FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Yellow Pages enters licensing, investment and subscription agreements​
August 1, 2017

BRIEF-Global Yellow Pages enters licensing, investment and subscription agreements​

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Global Yellow Pages Ltd

* Entered investment agreement between Newco shareholders and Newco relating to subscription by co of 20% of issued share capital of Newco​

* Group entered into licensing agreement with Newco for proposed licence by co of licensed rights to Newco

* Entered into PAH subscription agreement with PAH and Fabian Lim

* PAH subscription agreement for proposed subscription by co of new ordinary shares constituting 10% of issued share capital of PAH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

