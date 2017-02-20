UPDATE 4-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
Feb 20 Globe Telecom Inc
* clarifies on news article titled “Alibaba owner invests in Globe unit” in the philippine star
* confirm subject to closing of deal, substantial minority interests of Ant Financial and GCVHI may translate to 45%equity stake each in Mynt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
ZURICH, May 28 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.