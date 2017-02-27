BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 27 Globus Medical Inc
* Globus medical reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.27
* Sees fy 2017 sales $625 million
* Q4 sales $151.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $149.3 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $624.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange