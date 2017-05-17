May 17 Globus Medical Inc
* Globus Medical - received letter from FDA informing co
had not sufficiently addressed questions regarding 510(K)
submission for Excelsiusgps
* Globus Medical - co had not sufficiently addressed FDA's
questions within FDA review period required for clearance under
rules governing 510(K) process
* Globus Medical - company intends to file a revised 510(K)
submission for Excelsiusgps in an expedited fashion
* Globus Medical - in light of FDA correspondence, co no
longer anticipates obtaining FDA clearance for Excelsiusgps
during second calendar quarter
* Globus Medical - company reaffirms guidance for full year
2017 sales of $625 million and non-GAAP fully diluted earnings
per share of $1.27
