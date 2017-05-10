BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.19
* Qtrly total revenue $ 27.3 million versus $ 26.2 million last year
* quarter end assets under management of $8.87 billion versus $8.2 billion at 3 months ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"