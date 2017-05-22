UPDATE 4-Qatar Airways seeks 10 percent stake in American Airlines
* Qatar Airways interested to buy 10 pct of American Airlines
May 22 Glycomimetics Inc
* Glycomimetics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, 6 million shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering
* To use net proceeds to complete its ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of GMI-1271 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
* Also intends to use net proceeds to complete its ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of GMI-1271 in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qatar Airways interested to buy 10 pct of American Airlines
* DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum acquires Nor-Cal Products Inc (USA)