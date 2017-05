March 15 Glycyx Pharmaventures :

* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology

* Deal allows co to commercialize products containing Methylnaltrexone Bromide for oncology indications in countries outside US, Canada

* Glycyx would pay sales-based milestones and royalties to Valeant