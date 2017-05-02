May 2 General Motors Co :

* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017

* Deconsolidation follows the unexpected seizure of GM's Venezuelan plant on April 18 by judicial authorities

* Deconsolidation of Venezuelan business is expected to result in a charge of up to approximately $100 million

* All former employees have since been paid separation benefits as legally required

* Seizure of GM's Venezuelan plant forced co to "cease operations and terminate employment relationships due to causes beyond parties' will"

* Executives expressed willingness to talk with government officials, union leaders about possiblity to start production, employ some workers with new business model