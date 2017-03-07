March 7 General Motors Co :

* Co, Honda announced executive structure for their joint venture company, Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC

* Suheb Haq of GM will serve as president of FCSM, and Tomomi Kosaka of Honda will be the new company’s vice president

* FCSM will include a board of directors consisting of three executives from each company that will include a rotating chairperson

* Co, Honda plan to rotate the positions of president and vice president for Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, every two years Source text : (bit.ly/2lAN2fH) Further company coverage: