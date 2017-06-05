Three killed in gun attack on bank in Kenyan northeast - police
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
June 5 General Motors Co:
* GM statement regarding greenlight capital
* Believe it is clear that ISS, Glass Lewis, broader market have rejected Greenlight’s "high risk idea" as it is "fundamentally flawed" - SEC filing
* GM issues statement regarding Greenlight Capital’s idea of dual-class share structure for GM Source text (bit.ly/2qSTmSJ) Further company coverage:
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: