BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 General Motors Co :
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
* General Motors says "has reviewed the preliminary proxy materials filed by Greenlight Capital, our evaluation of the overall proposal remains unchanged"
* General Motors says co presented Greenlight's dividend share idea to the rating agencies "fully and fairly"
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer