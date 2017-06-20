WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 General Motors Co :
* Maven Gig is expanding initial offering in san diego to now include San Francisco; service will launch in Los Angeles later this year
* Additional vehicles, including chevrolet cruze ($189/week+taxes),malibu ($199/week+taxes),trax ($209/week+taxes) can be reserved in san francisco
Maven Gig members can reserve a chevrolet bolt ev for $229 per week plus taxes
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.