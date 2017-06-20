June 20 General Motors Co :

* Maven Gig is expanding initial offering in san diego to now include San Francisco; service will launch in Los Angeles later this year

* Additional vehicles, including chevrolet cruze ($189/week+taxes),malibu ($199/week+taxes),trax ($209/week+taxes) can be reserved in san francisco

* Maven Gig members can reserve a chevrolet bolt ev for $229 per week plus taxes Source text : (bit.ly/2smpmxl) Further company coverage: