* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 GMO Cloud KK
* Says it and unit GMOGlobalSign K.K will acquire 80,000 shares (80 percent stake) of a Chiba-based company, which is engaged in IoT platform business for 80 million yen
* Says it will raise voting power in Chiba-based company to 80 percent from 0 percent
* Says transaction effective May 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EFsycL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement