BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 GMP Capital Inc
* GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.07
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.03
* Q4 revenue rose 85 percent to C$65.2 million
* GMP Capital Inc - Qtrly annualized return on equity was 4.0% compared with negative 29.4%
* GMP Capital Inc - Qtrly adjusted ROE was 10.2% compared with negative 23.4%
* GMP Capital Inc - Quarter- end AUA of $29.4 billion increased 12%, administered by 199 advisor teams, average aua per team of nearly $150 million
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.