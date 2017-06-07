June 7 GMR Infrastructure Ltd:

* Unit GMR Airports Ltd selected to develop,operate, manage new international airport of Heraklion at Crete

* Says GMR Airports Limited will be the designated airport operator in the consortium for this project

* Concession period for the greenfield project will be 35 years including phase 1 construction of 5 years

