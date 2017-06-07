US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 7 GMR Infrastructure Ltd:
* Unit GMR Airports Ltd selected to develop,operate, manage new international airport of Heraklion at Crete
* Says GMR Airports Limited will be the designated airport operator in the consortium for this project
* Concession period for the greenfield project will be 35 years including phase 1 construction of 5 years
Source text - bit.ly/2rKjH2g
Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)