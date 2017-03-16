March 16 GMR Infrastructure Ltd

* GMR led Delhi Airport signs land license agreement with Airbus India to develop their first full flight simulator

* Says 1.11 acre land license agreement with airbus was signed for a period till 2036

* Airbus will also establish its india headquarter within the same development

* Says DIAL got initial security deposit and ADC and will also receive an annual license fee from this license

* Says Airbus India had decided to open its full flight training centre at delhi aerocity‐terminal district