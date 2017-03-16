US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 16 GMR Infrastructure Ltd
* GMR led Delhi Airport signs land license agreement with Airbus India to develop their first full flight simulator
* Says 1.11 acre land license agreement with airbus was signed for a period till 2036
* Airbus will also establish its india headquarter within the same development
* Says DIAL got initial security deposit and ADC and will also receive an annual license fee from this license
* Says Airbus India had decided to open its full flight training centre at delhi aerocity‐terminal district Source text - (bit.ly/2mS3HdT) Further company coverage:
