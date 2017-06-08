UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 8 GMS Inc:
* GMS reprices and extends first lien term loan
* GMS Inc- new borrowings consist of a $578 million term loan facility due in 2023
GMS inc- net proceeds from new term loan and cash on hand were used to repay GYP III's previous first lien term loan of $478 million
Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India