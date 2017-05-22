May 22 GMS Inc
* GMS Inc says for three months ended April 30, 2017, expect
to report net sales in range of $613.0 million to $617.0 million
- SEC filing
* Expect to report net sales in range of $2,317.0 million to
$2,321.0 million for fiscal year ended April 30, 2017
* Expect to report net income in range of $10.6 million to
$16.7 million for three months ended April 30, 2017
* Expect to report gross profit in range of $199.0 million
to $203.0 million for three months ended April 30, 2017
* Q4 revenue view $604.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expect to report adjusted EBITDA in range of $46.0 million
to $57.3 million for three months ended April 30, 2017
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q9kxE7)
Further company coverage: