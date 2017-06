May 4 GN STORE NORD:

* STRONG REVENUE AND EBITA GROWTH IN GN HEARING AND GN AUDIO – RESOUND LINX 3D ANNOUNCED AT AAA

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 2.23 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 2.14 BILLION)

* GN AUDIO EBITA INCREASED 14% AND REACHED DKK 103 MLN IN Q1 2017, COMPARED TO DKK 90 MLN IN Q1 2016

* Q1 EBITA DKK 320 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 297 MILLION)

* SAYS CONFIRMS THE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017 ON ALL PARAMETERS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)