BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
April 18 GNC Holdings Inc
* GNC Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 revenue $644.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $627.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* GNC Holdings Inc same store sales decreased 3.9% in domestic company-owned stores in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.