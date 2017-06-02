June 2GNI Group Ltd

* Says 2,055 units of its 40th series options were exercised to 2.1 million shares of its common stock on June 1 and June 2

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 378 yen per share on June 1 and 379 yen per share on June 2

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fwhJCI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)