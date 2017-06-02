BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
June 2GNI Group Ltd
* Says 2,055 units of its 40th series options were exercised to 2.1 million shares of its common stock on June 1 and June 2
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 378 yen per share on June 1 and 379 yen per share on June 2
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees