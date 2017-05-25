BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
May 25GNI Group Ltd
* Says 2,536 of its 40th series options were exercised to 2.5 million shares, during period from May 9 to May 25
Source text in Japanese:
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting