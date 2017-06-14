June 14 GNI Group Ltd

* Says 5,909 units of its 40th series options were exercised to 5.9 million shares of its common stock, from June 13 to June 14

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 368 yen per share on June 13, and 372 yen per share on June 14

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UGowyN

