June 30, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF- GNI Group unit GNI USA to sell stake in IriSys for $3.8 mln and GNI Group to acquire stake in GNI-EPS (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS for $4.2 mln

1 Min Read

June 30(Reuters) - GNI Group Ltd

* Says its wholly owned unit GNI USA, Inc will sell 242,029 voting rights in IriSys, LLC to EPS Americas, Corp., for $3.8 million (425.2 million yen), on July 31, and will cut voting power in IriSys, LLC to 15 percent from 35 percent

* Says it will acquire 3.3 million shares of GNI-EPS (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS LIMITED for $4.2 million (470.4 million yen) on July 31, and will increase voting power in GNI-EPS (HONG KONG) HOLDINGS LIMITED to 53.6 percent from 43.1 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/K9NJBV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

