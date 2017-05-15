BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 GO TFI SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans Source text for Eikon: