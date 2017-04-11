BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 11 Goa Carbon Ltd
* March quarter net profit 50.8 million rupees versus profit 4.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 763.2 million rupees versus 670.1 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 3 per share
* To initiate liquidation process of unit GCL Global Resources SGP Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17