April 11 Goa Carbon Ltd

* March quarter net profit 50.8 million rupees versus profit 4.1 million rupees year ago

* March quarter net sales 763.2 million rupees versus 670.1 million rupees year ago

* Says recommended final dividend of INR 3 per share

* To initiate liquidation process of unit GCL Global Resources SGP Pte Ltd