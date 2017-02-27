BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Goa Carbon Ltd:
* Says intimation regarding temporary shutdown of Goa unit
* Says no financial impact due to the temporary shutdown of the company's Goa unit Source text: bit.ly/2lLyHLU Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 2.30 billion rupees versus loss 3.36 billion rupees year ago