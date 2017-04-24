New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Goals Soccer Centres Plc:
* Notes recent press speculation concerning discussions with Powerleague and possibility of combining two businesses
* Preliminary discussions with Powerleague are but one of strategic opportunities currently being assessed by Goals board
* At this stage, no commercial or financial terms have been agreed with Powerleague and no decision on any course of action has been made
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.