BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 GoDaddy Inc
* GoDaddy Inc. announces proposed follow-on offering and repurchase
* GoDaddy Inc - Expects to repurchase from selling stockholders an aggregate of $275 million of limited liability company units of Desert Newco, LLC
* Says selling stockholders are offering 24 million shares of class a common stock
* GoDaddy Inc - It expects to repurchase from selling stockholders an aggregate of $275 million of limited liability company units of Desert Newco
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results