US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 3 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
* Godfrey Phillips India clarifies on news item "Godfrey Phillips in talks to sell marketing & distribution divisions"
* Says no proposal has come before board on hiving off of marketing and distribution divisions of co Source text: (bit.ly/2n3ubKU) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)