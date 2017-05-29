May 29 Godfreys Group Ltd-

* ‍FY17 ebitda forecast to be around lower end of company's 2017 ebitda guidance range​

* ‍Has established a new long term $30 million senior debt facility on favourable terms​

* "Expects to be in position to repay outstanding debt owed to lender under new facility"

* ‍Debt facility is provided by 1918 finance pty ltd​

* New facility replaces senior debt facility funded by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia