BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 29 Godfreys Group Ltd-
* FY17 ebitda forecast to be around lower end of company's 2017 ebitda guidance range
* Has established a new long term $30 million senior debt facility on favourable terms
* "Expects to be in position to repay outstanding debt owed to lender under new facility"
* Debt facility is provided by 1918 finance pty ltd
* New facility replaces senior debt facility funded by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla