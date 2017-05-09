BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
* Declared 4th interim dividend of 12 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 3.90 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.25 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 22.07 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 3.53 billion rupees
* Says post remonetisation, co seeing a good recovery in FMCG demand in India
* Says "hopeful" that implementation of GST will spur stronger growth for sector in the second half of FY 2018
* Says recommended approval for increase in existing authorised share capital from 420 million rupees to 700 million rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2qMayrZ) Further company coverage:
