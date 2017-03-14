US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 14 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
* Says company, through its subsidiary, has increased its stake from 51% to 100% in Weave Senegal Limited
* Company, through its subsidiary, has also reduced one layer of non-operational investment holding company in Mauritius Source text: bit.ly/2lWlaCZ Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)