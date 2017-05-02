May 2 Goeasy Ltd
* Goeasy reports results for the first quarter ended march
31, 2017
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.73
* Revenue for Q1 of 2017 increased to $94.7 million, an
increase of 15.0% from $82.3 million in q1 of 2016
* Says "We are confident that our growth plans for
easyfinancial will enable us to achieve our loan book target of
$475 - $500 million by end of 2017"
* Company is preparing for launch of its new, secured
lending product in q3 of 2017
* Anticipates spending an incremental $2.2 million in
advertising expenditures in q2 of 2017
* Says Strategic growth initiatives announced earlier this
year are on track
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.63, revenue view c$92.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
