BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Goeasy Ltd
* Goeasy Ltd. announces $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures is due July 31, 2022
* Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of goeasy and will bear interest at a rate of 5.75% per annum, payable semi-annually
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to support strategic growth initiatives for easyfinancial
* $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures offered at a price of $1,000 per debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.