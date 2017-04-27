April 27 Goertek Inc:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 664.0 million yuan to 758.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (474.3 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of electroacoustic device and VR products is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8xhs44

