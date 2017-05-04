BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Gogo Inc:
* Qtrly loss per share $0.52
* Gogo inc sees fy total revenue of $670 million to $695 million
* Gogo announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Gogo inc sees fy ca-na revenue of $405 million to $425 million
* Q1 revenue $165.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $160 million
* Gogo inc sees fy capital expenditures of $290 million to $330 million and cash capex of $230 million to $260 million
* Gogo inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $290 million to $330 million
* Gogo inc - reaffirms long-term guidance previously provided in its q4 2016 earnings press release
* Gogo inc sees fy adjusted ebitda of $60 million to $75 million
* Q2 revenue view $167.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $160.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million