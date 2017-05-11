BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal
May 11 Gogold Resources Inc:
* Qtrly revenue of $7.1 million from sale of 413,073 silver equivalent ounces
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Gogold Resources - produced 4,065 gold ounces and 138,179 silver ounces for a total of 422,773 silver equivalent ounces in quarter ending March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong revenue from its investment banking business.