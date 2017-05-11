May 11 Gogold Resources Inc:

* Qtrly revenue of $7.1 million from sale of 413,073 silver equivalent ounces

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Gogold Resources - produced 4,065 gold ounces and 138,179 silver ounces for a total of 422,773 silver equivalent ounces in quarter ending March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: