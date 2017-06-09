BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 9 GOING PUBLIC MEDIA AG
* GROUP Q1 TOTAL PERFORMANCE AT 677,000 EUR VERSUS 795,000 EUR YEAR AGO
* GROUP Q1 EBT LOSS AT 77,000 EUR VERSUS LOSS 119,000 EUR YEAR AGO
* Q1 TOTAL PERFORMANCE AT 547,000 EUR VERSUS 545,000 EUR YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS AT 63,000 EUR VERSUS LOSS 83,000 EUR YEAR AGO
* SEES FOR FY 2017 POSITIVE RESULT ON GROUP LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29