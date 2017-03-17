March 17 Golar LNG Partners Lp:

* Golar LNG - entered time charter for up to a maximum of 9 yrs with an international oil and gas company for one of its Steam LNG Carriers, Golar Grand

* Golar LNG Partners Lp- vessel will be delivered under new charter during Q2, 2017 for an initial period of 2 years

* Golar LNG Partners Lp - Golar Grand is currently on charter with Golar LNG Limited will therefore be sub-chartered back from Golar LNG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: