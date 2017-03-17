UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 17 Golar LNG Partners Lp:
* Golar LNG - entered time charter for up to a maximum of 9 yrs with an international oil and gas company for one of its Steam LNG Carriers, Golar Grand
* Golar LNG Partners Lp- vessel will be delivered under new charter during Q2, 2017 for an initial period of 2 years
* Golar LNG Partners Lp - Golar Grand is currently on charter with Golar LNG Limited will therefore be sub-chartered back from Golar LNG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.