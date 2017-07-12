FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners announces charter amendment
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 12, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners announces charter amendment

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Partners LP

* Golar LNG Partners LP - ‍agreed with charterer of Golar Freeze FSRU, Dubai Supply Authority amendments to time charter that was due to end in May 2020​

* Golar LNG Partners LP - operating cost element of charter will be reduced to a nominal amount from November 2017

* Golar LNG Partners LP - Co, DUSUP will continue to cooperate with regards to future employment for Golar freeze

* Golar LNG Partners LP- Co, DUSUP agreed to shorten charter by 1 year, to remove DUSUP's termination for convenience rights and extension option rights​

* Golar - ‍will get right to terminate obligations under charter, while continuing to get capital element of charter until end of new charter in April 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.